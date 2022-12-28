Iranian Student In France Drowns Himself To Draw Attention To Crimes By Iran Regime

A 38-year-old Iranian student in France died by suicide on Monday evening after posting a video on social media highlighting the anti-government protests in Iran while drawing attention to the crimes committed by the current Iranian regime and urging western governments to intervene more seriously.

The student identified as Mohammad Moradi drowned himself in the Rhone river in the city of Lyon. Moradi is survived by his Iranian wife, who was alerted by the local authorities after the body was found.

Moradi, in the video which displayed the river in the background, clarified that this decision was not due to personal issues and that he had taken the decision because his life was not important when compared to the suppression of the Iranian people by the clerical regime in Iran.

In the video, he expressed his gratitude and said farewell to the people of Lyon where he lived with his wife. It was reported that he was pulled out by divers at 6:30 pm on the same day and any efforts of resuscitation by the emergency services failed.

“Now in my country there is a very big movement against government violence. We have an Islamic regime that tries to drill things into people’s heads. The police attack people very violently during the demonstrations. Sadly, we have lost many young daughters, sons, teenagers and even kids. We have to do something,” he said in his message.

“It’s like a challenge to show that the Iranians are so tired of this situation. We want to change our country to a democratic country with equal rights for women and men. When you watch this video, I will be dead. But I am happy because I chose this path without any stress. I’m not sad. I decided to do this to show everyone that we Iranians need help,” he concluded the video.

Anti-government protests in Iran turn 100

Sunday saw the anti-government women’s rights protests in Iran turn a hundred days. Protests, led by women, include Iranians from different ethnic and regional backgrounds, nonreligious and religious alike. A new generation of Iranians has risen to oppose the archaic governing of the Iranian regime. There have been countless protests in Iran in the last 50 years, but none of them had the intensity that this protest has. The movement is being led by a generation that is taking part in public dissent for the first time, most of them being led overwhelmingly by young women.

The protests began with the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by morality police in Tehran on September 13 for allegedly violating Iran's strict rules requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab, or headscarf. Reports surfaced that officers beat her head with a baton. The police claimed she suffered a heart attack. To support their claim, authorities released footage of Amini collapsing in a police station, but the clip along with images of her in a coma enraged Iranians. The first protests took place after Amini's funeral in the western city of Saqqez when women ripped off their headscarves in solidarity. Since then the protests have swelled, with demands for more freedom to an overthrow of the state.