Ireland Authorities To Probe Instagram For Alleged Mishandling Of Underage People's Data

European Union authorities have launched two investigations against Instagram for allegedly mishandling the personal data of young people. Ireland Data Protection Commission initiated the investigation against the social media giant in September after receiving complaints. The investigations were initiated against Facebook-owned Instagram after a US data scientist raised concerns that the social media site made public the phone numbers and email addresses of people under the age of 18, which was first reported by Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper on Sunday.

In an official statement, Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle said, "The DPC has been actively monitoring complaints received from individuals in this area and has identified potential concerns in relation to the processing of children’s personal data on Instagram which require further examination."

In response to the investigations, Facebook said that it is in 'close contact' with the Ireland Data Protection Commission and is 'cooperating with their investigations'.

Read | Facebook Rejects 2.2 Million Ads; Takes Down 120,000 Posts Ahead Of US Elections 2020

Read | Instagram User Accuses Facebook Of Spying On Users Via Phone Camera; Files Lawsuit

European Union investigates Instagram

Under one investigation, the Irish privacy regulators will find out if Facebook has enough safeguards in place for children's data and if it has a legal basis to process their data. The second investigation will focus on finding out if Instagram has age-appropriate profile and account settings for children while following strict European Union privacy regulations. Violation of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation allows the authorities to fine the companies of an amount of up to 4% of a company's annual revenue or 20 million euros, whichever is higher.

Read | Kayla Nicole Announces Pregnancy On Instagram, Netizens React; Read All Details

Read | Facebook Bans Anti-vaccination Ads To Clamp Down On Misinformation Amid COVID-19

Data Scientist questions Instagram's privacy

Last year, data scientist David Stier stated that during his analysis he found that users under the age of 18 had displayed their contact details on their profile after switching their personal Instagram account to business accounts. Reports suggest that users were switching to business accounts to gain access to their statistics detailing the number of likes and reach their posts were getting after Instagram removed the feature from personal accounts in some countries due to mental health concerns. Facebook stated that following David Stier's analysis they updated the business accounts which permitted people to 'opt out of including their contact information entirely'.

Read | Instagram Targets Influencers Who Fail To Disclose When They've Been Paid For Posts

Read | Lisa Haydon Loves Surfing And These Recent Instagram Stories Are Proof; Check Them Out

(With AP inputs)