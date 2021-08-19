Ireland Looking To Evacuate 36 Citizens From Afghanistan, Has Agreement With Other Nations

Ireland is working to evacuate 36 Irish nationals from Afghanistan as the Taliban re-conquered the war-ravaged nation on August 15, said the European nation’s Foreign Affairs Minister. Simon Coveney told RTE said the citizens looking to return home include a “small number” waiting at Kabul airport. The Irish foreign minister said that country’s troops would “complicate rather than simplify things" and there were arrangements with other countries to make space for Irish citizens. Reportedly, even though about 4,500 American troops are in temporary control of Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Taliban members and checkpoints surround the entire area.

"We are working with EU partners, the UK and US to make sure there are places on flights leaving Kabul for them," he told broadcaster RTE. "Certainly the easiest way, in our view, to get Irish citizens out is to work in partnership with other countries who are trying to do the same for their own citizens...We already have agreement with some of them that they would ensure there is space for Irish citizens as well."

Meanwhile, on August 19, marking the first Independence day of Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, the insurgents declared the war-ravaged nations as 'Islamic Emirate'. The Taliban has changed the name of the country as 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' after its 'iron fist' ruling from 1996 to 2001. Taliban Spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter on Thursday, "Declaration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the country's independence from the British rule."

'Pressurising Taliban To Let Nationals Leave Afghanistan'

United States is pressurising the Taliban to allow Afghan nationals to leave the country through the US-controlled airport as they previously promised following the reports that they have violated those public statements, said US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on August 18. In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sherman said that the US has seen the reports of the Taliban “blocking” Afghans who wish to leave the war-torn country, which is contrary to the public statements. Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, governments across the globe scrambled efforts to evacuate their citizens.

Sherman said, “We have seen reports that the Taliban, contrary to their public statements and their commitments to our government, are blocking Afghans who wish to leave the country from reaching the airport.”

“Our team in Doha and our military partners on the ground in Kabul are engaging directly with the Taliban to make clear that we expect them to allow all American citizens, all third-country nationals, and all Afghans who wish to leave to do so safely and without harassment,” she added.

