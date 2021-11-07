Ireland Police Arrest 41-yr-old British Man On Suspicion Of Threatening To Kill MP

Ireland police on Saturday, 6 November, arrested a 41-year-old British man on suspicion of making threats to kill a female Labour MP. According to The Guardian, the man from England was detained in the Cork suburb of Douglas, at a rented residential property, and brought to the Brideswell Garda Station for questioning. The threat was reportedly understood to have been made during a phone call to the MP on 18 October, three days after the killing of Conservative MP David Amess.

As per the media outlet, a Garda spokesman informed that the man was detained after a raid that involved 10 officers, who seized a number of electronic devices at the address as well. The official said that during the course of the search a number of electronic items were seized and one man was arrested on suspicion of making threats against a person from outside of his jurisdiction. They added that the 41-year-old has been detained under section 4 of Ireland’s Criminal Justice Act.

It is to mention that the arrest comes amid heightened concern over the security of MPs following the fatal stabbing of David Amess. The Tory MP was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at a Methodist church located at the seaside city about 40 miles (62 kilometres) east of London. Ali Harbi Ali has been remanded in custody charged with murdering Amess.

Shootings involving UK MPs

In another incident, a Labour MP, Jo Cox, was also killed on 16 June 2016. Cox was a member of the parliament for Batley and Spen and she died after being shot and stabbed multiple times in Birstall, West Yorkshire. In her murder, Cox’s 53-year-old gardener was found guilty of her murder along with other offences linked to the incident.

Prior to Cox, the last attack on the UK’s Member of the Parliament in a constituency surgery involved Liberal Democrat Nigel Jones who survived. Jones was attacked with a samurai sword in 2000. However, his assistant was stabbed to death on 28 January 2000 when he tried to protect the lawmaker. The attacker reportedly stormed his constituency office in Cheltenham, with a sword killing his personal aide, Andy Pennington. Notably, British MPs are rarely accompanied by bodyguards at constituency surgeries.

(Image: Unsplash/AP)