Ireland Siblings Turn A Decade-old Double-decker Bus Into Luxury Home By Spending £25,000

Three siblings of Ireland turned an old double-decker bus into a luxury home, reported Mirror. According to a report by a British national daily tabloid, the three siblings -- Anna McCarthy, 28, and her siblings Thomas, 26, and Rachel, 24 -- who are farmers by profession, used their savings to renovate the old bus and now earning lakhs due to tremendous demand among tourists. They bought the giant vehicle for €2,500 (Rs 2,09,802) around a year ago and started the project in December last year.

Siblings got idea from their friend

According to the siblings, they spend nearly €30,000 (Rs 24,97,651) on the renovation project. The siblings told Mirror that they got the idea from one of their common friends who had made a similar renovation with a single-storey bus. Thomas, who played a key role in shaping the kitchen, said that the bus was left idle for three months after the purchase and started the project in December. "We gutted the whole bus as a start and planned out our site. We commenced with insulating and setting down new floorings and outlining what rooms go where. Stud walls went up and, we wanted to keep all windows so, we had a lot of sealing to do on the exterior windows," Thomas was quoted by Mirror as saying.

"Plumbing and electrical soon came into it and, then before we knew it we were planning our pantry units and picking out tiles and wooden floorings. We kept the interior very picturesque and playful throughout and, we got the outside graffitied and choose a farm theme," added Thomas while speaking to Mirror.

The team is changing old items with their quirky ideas

He told in the outer area of the bus, they created a mini bar to lighten the mood. On the upper section of the bus, they constructed a bathtub in the shape of a boat. According to Thomas, the trio loved to renovate the old items with quirky ideas, which resulted in the renovation of such a stunning giant vehicle. He revealed getting a similar project after they uploaded the pictures of the "holiday bus" on social media platforms.

"We love improvising and trying to use second-hand materials as much as possible and come up with quirky ideas. You can imagine, we had productive days and days where we wanted to kill each other but we wouldn't have changed a thing," Thomas was quoted by Mirror as saying. Further, he said the team has also been planning to renovate their father's 170-year-old farmhouse.

Image: Pixabay