Ireland Suspends Visa-free Travel For 20 Nations' Refugees To Make Room For Ukrainians

In order to make more room for Ukrainian refugees, on July 18, Ireland has restricted visa-free travel for refugees from 20 'safe' nations of Europe. For a period of 12 months, the government will postpone the implementation of the Council of Europe Agreement on the Abolition of Visas for Refugees.

The visa-free travel arrangements for Ukrainian nationals, which were implemented earlier this year, will not be affected. The Cabinet made the decision to tighten immigration procedures in response to the persistent refugee housing shortfall. Irish media agencies reported citing the government officials that the action was motivated by "patterns" of refugees seeking international protection in other nations arriving in huge numbers in the Ireland.

The declaration came late on July 18, when Ireland, which was already hosting almost 43,000 Ukrainians, ran out of beds designated for new Ukrainian arrivals because they were being used by migrants from other countries. As a result, hundreds of Ukrainians, largely women and children, who have arrived in Ireland since July 14 have been sleeping on the floor of an abandoned Dublin Airport building and will be temporarily sheltered at an Irish army-erected tent village north of the capital beginning July 9.

Dublin blames the problems on unexpectedly large influx of non-Ukrainian refugees

Dublin has blamed the problems on an unexpectedly large influx of non-Ukrainian refugees from the rest of Europe, with current numbers more than doubling pre-pandemic standards. One factor driving more individuals to Ireland, according to the government, is Britain's threat to deport newly arriving asylum-seekers to Rwanda, media agency Politico reported.

However, its ruling will have no impact on refugee flows from the United Kingdom. It will instead suspend visa-free travel for refugees from 20 additional countries, including Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

All the nations like Ireland, have signed the Council of Europe's Agreement on the Abolition of Visas for Refugees, a 1960 treaty that allows anyone seeking refugee protection in one signatory nation to travel to other signatory states without a visa for up to three months. The agreement allows members the option to halt operations. Ireland is the first country to do so.

Image: AP