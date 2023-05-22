Ireland To Become 1st Nation In The World To Mandate Health Labelling On Alcoholic Drinks

Ireland is set to become the first country in the world to implement a law mandating health labelling on alcoholic beverages. The new legislation, signed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on Monday, will require alcoholic drinks to display important information such as calorie content, grams of alcohol, risks of cancer and liver disease, as per a report from the Guardian.

The move aims to raise awareness about the health risks associated with alcohol consumption and enable individuals to make informed decisions about their drinking habits. The law, which mirrors existing regulations for food and drink products, will take effect from May 22, 2026, allowing businesses time to adjust to the new requirements. Minister Donnelly expressed his hope that other countries would follow Ireland's lead in implementing similar measures. However, the prospect has raised concerns among winemakers in Italy and citizens in several other EU member states.

The rationale behind the law

The law aims to provide consumers with the necessary information to understand the potential health consequences of their alcohol consumption. Hildegarde Naughton, the Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing, and the National Drugs Strategy, emphasized that even low levels of alcohol consumption carries a risk of cancer. Under the new law, alcohol providers will be obligated to display health information and warnings prominently on product packaging. They will also be required to direct consumers to the website of Ireland's Health Service Executive for further information on alcohol consumption. Additionally, pubs and other licensed premises will provide similar information to their patrons.

Ireland's alcohol consumption peaked in 2001, with an average of 14.3 liters of pure alcohol consumed per person annually. Since then, it has declined to 10.2 liters, as reported by the Health Research Board. The introduction of mandatory health labelling on alcoholic drinks is seen as a significant step in promoting public health and increasing awareness of the potential risks associated with alcohol consumption.