Ireland's FM Coveney Orders Probe Into Champagne Party During Lockdown In 2020: Report

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has ordered an investigation into a champagne celebration involving officials from his department during the first COVID-19 lockdown. A snapshot from the party in June 2020 showed roughly 20 people breaching lockdown rules and drinking champagne, The Guardian reported on Monday, January 17. The minister has asked Joe Hackett, the department's secretary-general, to provide him with a report on the "unscheduled gathering" by the end of this month, as per a spokesperson of the ministry.

Ireland was just three months into one of the world's strictest lockdowns when the celebration took place on June 17, 2020. During that time, indoor meetings were limited to six persons, and citizens were restricted to go beyond the country. A photo of the gathering was shared on Twitter by the then secretary-general, Niall Burgess which was later taken down, as per the British news outlet. Speaking about the controversial celebration, Coveney stated that he was made aware of the gathering after the photo surfaced on social media. He further stated that officials had admitted wrongdoing and that he did not think it required further action.

Public officials must set examples for others to follow: Coveney

"My secretary-general at the time accepted it shouldn't have happened and that they got carried away for a while. They also accepted their mistakes and the photo was removed from social media. After that, I didn't think it was necessary to follow up," the foreign minister told RTÉ News as per The Guardian.

The recent focus on the gathering appears to have been driven by the United Kingdom's partygate scandal, which has reignited interest in public officials' standards during the lockdown. "People like me and my department must set an example for others to follow. Many people in the department, I believe, are quite ashamed about the event," Coveney added.

UK lockdown party

It should be mentioned here that Rupert Grint likens JK Rowling as 'auntie', clarifies his stance on the author's trans views has been facing intense fire for attending a party at Downing Street garden in 2020 when England was under its first COVID lockdown. As per media reports, PM Johnson had attended the event on May 20 with his wife despite the strict coronavirus restrictions which banned outdoor gatherings. A leaked email from Martin Reynolds, the PM's Principal Private Secretary (PPS), revealed that over 100 Downing Street staff were invited to the "Bring Your Own Booze" (BYOB) party.

(Image: AP)