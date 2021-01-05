Irish Broadcaster Apologises After Comic Segment About God Sparks Outrage

Ireland’s state broadcaster has apologised after the remarks made on its television comedy sketch show triggered an outcry for depicting God as a rapist. During the countdown show on New Year’s Eve, broadcasted on RTEOne Television, a mock news report was about God being the latest prominent figure implicated in a sexual harassment scandal. However, following the telecast, the broadcaster acknowledged the complaints from the viewers and “RTÉ wishes to apologise to those who were offended by the segment.”

“The 5bn-year-old stood accused of forcing himself on a young Middle Eastern migrant and allegedly impregnating her against her will, before being sentenced to two years in prison, with the last 24 months suspended,” said the newsreader. “Following the news, movie producer Harvey Weinstein requested a retrial in Ireland.”

The 23-second segment by Waterford Whispers News, a satirical news website reportedly prompted over 1,000 complaints to the Irish broadcaster along with the criticism by Ireland’s Catholic primate archbishop, Eamon Martin who called the clip “outrageous”. In a tweet, he said, “This outrageous clip should be removed immediately & denounced by all people of goodwill...To broadcast such a deeply offensive and blasphemous clip about God and Our Blessed Mother Mary during the Christmas season…is insulting to all Catholics and Christians.”

1. I am shocked that producer/editor of 'NYE Countdown Show' @RTE @RTEOne didn’t realise how deeply offensive was a mocking 'news report' accusing God of rape & reporting his imprisonment. This outrageous clip should be removed immediately & denounced by all people of goodwill. — Eamon Martin (@ArchbishopEamon) January 1, 2021

Irish broadcaster recognises it ‘can offend’

Following at least 1,100 complaints, RTE said in an official statement, “RTÉ recognises that matters which can cause offence naturally differ from person to person, within comedy and satire in particular. Having reviewed the feedback and complaints received up to this point, RTÉ wishes to apologise to those who were offended by the segment.”

“The formal complaints received by RTÉ are being entered into our complaints system and will be responded to in accordance with the relevant statutory process,” it added before informing that the clip will not be removed from the RTÉ Player “as requested”. However, the broadcaster has attached a warning “to advise viewers that the material may cause offence.”

