Irish Peacekeeper Killed On UN Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon, Another Soldier Critical

An Irish peacekeeper from Ireland was shot and killed and another is in critical condition due to a gun attack after a hostile crowd surrounded soldiers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). The incident took place on December 14 and involved the members of the 121st Infantry Battalion of UNIFIL. A convoy of two Armoured Utility Vehicles (AUVs) carrying eight personnel were travelling to capital Beirut when they came under “small arms fire”, said Irish defence forces.

“Details are sparse and conflicting,” said UNIFIL in a released statement as the soldier killed was identified as 23-year-old Private Sean Ronney who was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital near Sidon, 40 km from Beirut. Another soldier, identified as 22-year-old Private Shane Kearney, reportedly underwent surgery and is currently in serious condition. Two other soldiers are being treated for minor injuries. “We offer our deepest condolences to the friends, family, and colleagues of the peacekeeper who died,” the UNIFIL statement read.

The fatal incident happened in Al-Aqbieh, just outside the UN-affiliated group’s area of operations when two vehicles carrying eight personnel were stopped at a roadblock and surrounded by attackers at around 11.15 pm local time. The two armoured SUVs were reportedly travelling on an “administrative run” from the Irish Unifil base to Beirut.

The convoy was bringing two soldiers to the airport so they could return to Ireland on compassionate leave due to bereavement. The two-and-a-half hour drive north along the coast is typically considered safe and undertaken regularly by Defence Forces personnel, reported Irish Times. We are coordinating with the Lebanese Armed Forces, and have launched an investigation to determine exactly what happened, said UNIFIL.

Rising tensions between UNIFIL and armed groups

The two vehicles became separated, Simon Coveney, Ireland’s defence minister, told Irish radio on Thursday. “One of them got surrounded by a hostile mob – I think that’s the only way you could describe them – and shots were fired and unfortunately one of our peacekeepers was killed.” The incident followed rising tensions in recent months between the UNIFIL and local armed groups. “This was not expected,” said Coveney. “Yes there has been some tension on the ground between Hezbollah forces and Unifil in recent months but nothing like this.”

The militant group Hezbollah, which controls much of southern Lebanon, expressed condolences and said it was not involved, reported The Guardian.

Coveney, in New York for a UN Security Council meeting, said he will meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres later on Thursday to discuss the incident. Irish peacekeepers have been in Lebanon since 1978 and it is the first Irish death there in 20 years, Coveney said.

“We’re all very shocked and deeply saddened, it is a reminder to us of the extraordinary sacrifices that our peacekeepers make on a constant basis,” Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin told reporters in Brussels. Originally, UNIFIL was created by the Security Council in March 1978 to confirm Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, restore international peace and security and assist the Lebanese Government in restoring its effective authority in the area.