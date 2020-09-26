Irish Tourist Accused Of Defacing Rome's 2,000-year-old Colosseum, Arrested

An Irish tourist has been arrested for vandalizing Rome’s most iconic monument, the Colosseum. According to the city’s police, the 32-year-old tourist was detained after he was found carving his name on the historic monuments. The unnamed man was caught red-handed by the Colosseum's private security and was later handed off to carabinieri police.

The Colosseum is an oval amphitheatre in the centre of the city of Rome, Italy. According to CNN, the unidentified man was caught while he was carving his initials on the 2000-year-old monument using a metal object. The offensive mark was about six centimetres in height, defacing a pillar on the first floor of the Roman year-old monument.

The man has been charged with damage to a historical and artistic landmark, according to CNN. If convicted, he would have to pay a fine minimum worth 1.7 lakhs. Under the Italian lawbook, the crime can cost him up to one year in prison or a minimum fine of 2,065 Euros. However, it could rise manifolds depending on the judgment.

The Colosseum reopens

The Colosseum or Coliseum, also known as the Flavian Amphitheatre reopened on June 1 after being temporarily closed for nearly three months in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. However, even though according to reports Romans were getting emotional on the day, the experience for the visitors might not remain the same. Keeping in mind the need to practise social distancing, the number of people allowed in the oval amphitheatre will be kept under 200-300.

Moreover, people who have already pre-booked their visit are allowed inside the tourist hotspot with temperature checks at the entrance. According to reports, the thermo-scanner machine placed at the entry of the Colosseum even makes announcements reminding people to keep their face masks on. On June 1, the amphitheatre was not only lit up in the tricolour of the Italian flag.

Representative Image/ Pixabey