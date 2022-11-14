Istanbul Blast: One Suspect Arrested Over The Bombing That Killed At Least Six People

Following the deadly explosion at Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue, the Interior Minister of Turkey, Suleyman Soylu stated early on Monday that Turkish officials have detained a suspect in connection with the alleged bombing that took the lives of six people and injured 81. According to preliminary findings, the PKK/YPG terror organisation has been considered to be responsible for the bombing, as per Soylu cited by Turkish media. The explosion took place at 4:20 p.m. (local time) on Sunday, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who also stated that the incident "smells like terrorism."

It is pertinent to mention that the powerful explosion shook the busy Taksim Square district of downtown Istanbul. Furthermore, several videos have been circulated on social media showcasing the moment of panic, confusion, and terror that transpired among the visitors, shoppers, as well as store owners as they ran to find a safe place.

#BREAKING | Turkish President Erdogan calls explosion on main street in Istanbul an "attack"; says 6 people killed and 53 wounded - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/iaRRDK6DLI — Republic (@republic) November 13, 2022

Istanbul blast

Besides this, the people were seen to be scattering in all directions and some store owners were seen freezing or running inside for shelter in CCTV that recorded the same moment the detonation happened. A separate video, that was uploaded online revealed pedestrians turning and fleeing as flames burst out and there was a loud explosion. Police, fire vehicles, as well as ambulances could be seen at the scene in another video.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Turkish President spoke to the media after the bombing which rocked Istanbul. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan referred to the explosion on the main street as an "attack" in his brief speech. Notably, there was no early indication of what caused the explosion on Istiklal Avenue. The investigation into the incident was given to five prosecutors, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

The media watchdog in Turkey has temporarily outlawed coverage of the incident, preventing stations from airing footage of the explosion or its aftermath. Similar prohibitions have previously been issued by the Supreme Council of Radio and Television in the wake of assaults and mishaps.

"It is essential to assist our police and health teams regarding the explosion on Istiklal Street, and to avoid posts that may cause fear and panic," Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu wrote in a tweet.

(Image: Twitter/@SaadTarson/AP)