Two farmers from Italy, Alberto and Giuseppe Rosso have grown the world's largest cherry. A massive 33g fruit that broke the previous record, the fruit was also recorded to be the world's heaviest cherry. It was grown by Alberto and Giuseppe Rosso of Pecetto Torinese, Piedmont. Pecetto Torinese is a small town about four miles southeast of Turin known for its cherry orchards. The Rosso family has been growing cherries for nearly a century. Alberto said that for a few years they have seen that their carmen cherries were Guinness world records in size so this year they decided to do things right and called a panel of experts.

Rosso family are into farming cherries

The Rosso family has been farming cherries for more than a century, and they are experts in the field. This achievement is even more significant for them because Italian cherry producers reported a poor harvest this year. Despite this, the Rosso family managed to set this world record. The new record convincingly beat the previous Italian farmer's record of 26.45g set in Ferrara in February of this year.

Because of its great size, this cherry stood out as soon as it was plucked in June. A team of experts was promptly assembled to begin the Guinness World Records submission procedure. Because cherries have a short shelf life, the experts had to complete this in a short amount of time.

The weight scale was checked with certified weights so that the specialists could quickly perform the official measurements of size and weight. All tests were meticulously carried out under the watchful eye of a notary public, in accordance with established protocols and parameters.

Given the bad weather circumstances that have resulted in the loss of one out of every four cherries, the Italian farmer's group Coldiretti is glad that Italy has retained its position as the European Union's leading cherry producer. Despite the dismal year, Italy remains the largest producer in the European Union, with about 30,000 hectares grown in Puglia, followed by Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, and Lazio, added Coldiretti organisation.