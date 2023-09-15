Italian Island Struggles To Cope, Overwhelmed As More Than 7,000 Migrants Arrive In 48 Hrs

A reception centre on the Italian island of Lampedusa built to accommodate over 400 people is 'overwhelmed' and is struggling to cope as more than 7,000 illegal migrants arrived in just 48 hours, doubling the local population on the island and forcing authorities to declare an emergency.

The shelter is rendered overly crowded with thousands of men, women and children who are forced to sleep outside on makeshift plastic cots, and many are wrapped in the metallic emergency blankets, the island’s migrant centre complained, according to reports.

Thousands of illegal migrants made a dangerous journey from North Africa in two boats, with one that capsized near a tiny Italian island, drowning a five-month-old boy. The authorities are struggling to cope, the Ansa news agency said. The baby's mother and a teenager from Guinea were rescued from the sea. The family set off to migrate from the Tunisian city of Sfax, the famous launchpad for African migrants to enter illegally into Europe.

The Italian island of Lampedusa declared a state of emergency after 6,800 migrants arrived in 36 hours. France has decided to strengthen its border with Italy while Germany has decided to suspend accepting asylum seekers from Italy. pic.twitter.com/doQiBkR55J — Trung Hiên (@hien_trung2) September 14, 2023

Migrants escape border fence, Italian police called in to intervene

In the harrowing videos that are circulating on social media, Italian coastguards are seen trying to intercept the Black men who jumped the fence entered the island and went around the town in search of food and water. Tensions broke out on the Italian island as locals as well as Italian Red Cross workers faced the challenge of tending to the large number of migrants, prompting the country's police to intervene.

Migrants in the reception center in Italy’s southernmost island of Lampedusa. Credit: AP

Some men fled the overcrowded centre and were seen walking around in Lampedusa's historic town centre, queuing for ice creams, as seen in the viral footage. They told the shopkeepers that they were "hungry," foreign agency reporters quoted the migrants. Some establishments offered them free food and drinks, which were paid by the residents and tourists.

Blankets and mattresses used by the migrants spread on the highway on the Italian highway. Credit: AP

Located approximately 90 miles (around 145 kilometres) off the coast of Tunisia, the island of Lampedusa is the first point to land in Europe for African immigrants seeking entry into the developed world. Many are fatigued and hungry by the time they arrive in Europe on the rickety boats, some of which collapse in the sea during the difficult journey.

According to the UN migration agency, more than 2000 migrants died while making dangerous travel between North Africa, Italy and Malta in the year 2022. Lampedusa, which has been the migrant "hotspot" for years has struggled to cope with the humongous numbers. As the Commercial ferries and Italian military vessels took the migrants into the mainland, the Italian government said that it is working to transfer them.