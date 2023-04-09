Italian Land Artist Carves World's Largest Portrait Of Pablo Picasso Using His Tractor

An Italian land artist used a tractor to create a portrait of the legendary Spanish painter Pablo Picasso. The artist named Dario Gambarin drew the portrait on the Westland in Castagnaro, Verona. According to The Guardian, the artist who claimed it to be the largest portrait of the Spanish artist in the world revealed that he was inspired by Picasso’s 1907 self-portrait. Gambarin also stated that he made the portrait using his tractor to mark the death anniversary of the famous painter. Picasso died on 8 April 1973 in Mougins, France. The year 2023 will mark the 50th death anniversary of the painter.

As per The Guardian, Gambarin is known for producing enormous portraits of high-profile individuals and the field of northern Italy is his canvas. It was the year 2013 when he revealed a massive portrait of former US President John F Kennedy in Castagnaro. The Italian land artists made the portrait to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Kennedy assassination. In the same year, Gambarin used his tractor to create the image of Pope Francis on a 25,000-square-meter field.

The Italian artist uses his parent’s field

As per The Guardian, the Italian artist used his parents’ field to plough his beautiful artwork. Gambarin drew the Pope Francis portrait when the pontiff announced a day of fasting and prayers for peace in the Middle East country of Syria. The tensions in the region escalated in 2013, which eventually led to a refugee crisis in Europe in 2015.

The Italian land artist used his talents during the 2016 US Presidential elections. In 2016, Gambarin created a portrait of former US President Donald Trump and his running rival ex-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Gambarin’s giant Picasso portrait was also being circulated online. “To mark the 50th anniversary of the death of Picasso, an Italian land artist has created, with a tractor, the world's largest portrait of the Spanish master,” a Twitter user wrote on Sunday. The Twitter user also shared the aerial shot of the giant portrait.