Italian citizen Christian Cavaletti has recently set a world record with his massive collection of Pepsi cans. Notably, the collection is so enormous that it has surpassed the previous record for the "largest collection of Pepsi cans". According to the Guinness World Records, Cavaletti's collection contains 12,402 cans, many of which are special editions of the aerated drink. Cavaletti achieved the title in Alba Adriatica, Teramo, Italy on March 19 and the Guinness World Records recently posted a video showcasing his collection.

Christian, a native of Milan, who is a Site Manager for a nearby textile firm, has a big passion for collecting Pepsi cans from all over the world. Together with his brother Edoardo, Christian began collecting Pepsi cans in the year 1989, and the pair quickly earned the moniker "Pepsi twins" on the collectors' circuit. Christian grew more serious and started trading with other collectors after discovering the Internet in 1996.

Largest Pepsi cans collection World record

According to the Guinness World Records, with 4,391 Pepsi cans, Christian beat the record for the first time in March 2004. This time, Christian further broke his prior Guinness World Record. Currently, Christian's basement is packed with shelves that he built to arrange his Pepsi cans in chronological order and by nation.

Christian belongs to the National Pop Can Collectors (NPCC) and the Pepsi-Cola Collectors Club (PCCC), two sizable can collecting organisations. He is also good friends with Gary Feng of Canada, who holds the Guinness World Records title for possessing the greatest collection of Coca-Cola cans (11,308 items). The cans in Christian's collection now come from 81 different nations, as per the Guinness World Records.

Due to his numerous trading partners across the globe, from the United States to Thailand to Australia, he frequently acquires brand-new, unique, and highly sought-after products. One of the most notable cans in his collection is the can number 1000, a limited-edition, space-themed can that was sold in the US in the 1980s.

Christian is also the proud owner of one of the original prototypes of the Pepsi can, a light blue can with a subtle swirl and the iconic Pepsi Cola logo that first appeared in the 1960s. Additionally, Christian possesses a limited-edition Pepsi can with a silver backdrop and a photograph of himself holding a Guinness World Records certificate. The one-of-a-kind can was produced to commemorate Christian's collection's 5,000th piece, which was added in May 2005.

Furthermore, Christian does not only want his collection to be kept a secret or only shown in a static manner. Instead, he wants to turn his collection into the largest Pepsi can exhibition ever. His goal is to create an extensive exhibit of "all things Pepsi cans" from his collection.