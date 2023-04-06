Italian Man Finds Millions In Father’s Stash But He Can't Use Money | Know Why

An Italian man found a pile of cash hidden in a 16th-century painting that belonged to his father, a renowned artist. After the unexpected discovery, he went to a bank and requested to exchange the funds into euros, but was unable to do so as the bank denied to exchange the centuries-old currency, according to reports. The man, who hasn't been identified by name, approached a branch of the Bank of Italy, but he was told that Lira can no longer be exchanged into Euros.

23 million lira fortune that cannot be exchanged

The resident of the small Italian town of Brindisi now possesses an estimated 23 million lira, the currency that Italy used before the euro. The money was stashed away in the 16th-century painting. Lira can no longer be exchanged for euros as the 10-year period limit introduced by the Italian authorities had expired in 2012. Apparently the man approached the Giustitalia association, an organization that defends the citizens' rights in court. He explained the situation and reiterated that he wanted to obtain the conversion of lira to euros.

Giustitalia officials are now reportedly preparing a lawsuit to obtain the exchange of the Lira cash that would be exchanged into 12,000 euros. This wouldn't be the first time that large sums of lira have been found in Italy. In several such instances, owners have been unsuccessful in being able to exchange the currency despite filing lawsuits. In all of the Eurozone, Italy is the only country that approved legislation on the expiration of the exchange period for the older currency.

In 2016, similarly, a woman found an estimated 37 million lire tucked away in her attic but it could not be exchanged. Angela Vargas, a 60-year-old Italian citizen who hailed from Genoa, discovered the 37 million lire while cleaning out her attic with her daughter Luisa. The money was kept hidden in a double-bottomed drawer of an antique writing desk. She was told by the bank that her fortune has no value, as Italy has been using the euro currency for over a decade and imposed limit on exchanging the older type of currencies. Another woman in 2014, Claudia Moretti discovered 100 million lire stashed in a safe at her uncle’s home. She had inherited the house following his death, Viterbo News 24 had reported. The call centre employee hailed from Pesaro on the Adriatic coast. While she had similarly discovered a fortune, Italy’s central bank (Banca d'Italia) refused to exchange it into euros.