Italian Man Sports A 'fake Arm' To Get COVID Vaccine Certificate Without Getting Jabbed

A 50-year-old man in Italy's Piemonte, Turin, used a bizarre trick to fool the healthcare workers on Friday to get Europe's COVID vaccine green pass without actually getting the coronavirus jab. He showed up at the vaccination center with a 'prosthetic arm' to apparently game the system, but ended up getting caught and was later reported to the Italian police in the northern city of Biella.

His so-called silicone on the prosthetic arm looked "very similar" to real skin, president of the Piemonte Region Alberto Cirio and the councillor for health Luigi Genesio Icardi, Alberto Cirio said. He revealed the entire incident on Facebook, informing that 50-year-old showed up, signed a consent form then pulled up the sleeve to the fake arm and convinced the nurse named Filippa Bua into giving him a jab in order to obtain a COVID vaccine certificate.

The man's faux arm's colour and touch made the health worker immediately suspicious, and the latter asked the man to pull up the sleeve in order to inspect his entire hand. The man's deception was exposed as the nurse quickly noticed something 'odd' about his limb.

"The colour of the skin was anomalous, much lighter compared to the hands or the face of the patient," she told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, adding that she eventually realized that the arm was fake and in fact made of silicone.

Nurse, at first, felt 'sorry'

At first, the 60-year-old Bua felt sorry for the man, assuming that he had a prosthesis and wondered if the man had perhaps offered the wrong arm for vaccination. The anti-vaxxer's plan was foiled when the cheeky man, also employed in the healthcare sector, told the nurse that he was wearing the fake arm on purpose to avoid getting inoculated. Bua, a nurse since 1987, was enraged and reported the man to the police.

"First I was surprised, then I was angry, then I felt professionally offended," the Italian nurse revealed, stressing that the anti-vaxxer demonstrated no respect for the profession.

The unidentified man's cheating had consequences after he was busted. Apparently, the Italian anti-vaxxer paid hundreds of euros for the silicone prosthetic, and the nurse told La Stampa what made her suspicious was that she could hardly see any veins. Though the nurse felt sympathetic initially, thinking that the patient had an artificial arm, she was outraged after the shameless man, as the nurse describes, tried to convince her into turning a blind eye to his fake arm and giving him a vaccine. "Would you have imagined that I’d have such a physique?" he reportedly joked with her. She then sent him to jail.

Anti-vaxxer to now respond to judiciary

In a joint statement with regional health chief Luigi Icardi, Piemonte president Cirio appreciated the nurse for her integrity. "The promptness and skill of the health worker ruined the plans of this person, who will now have to respond to the judiciary,” he said.

On Twitter, many vaccine-hesitant Europeans have pulled off jokes about showing up at vaccination centers in fake silicone arms, as they shared silicone bodysuits on sale at Amazon, joking, "If I go with this, will they notice?", adding that they would wear 'extra clothes' to avoid the needle reaching their real arm.

Italy recently announced the "super green pass", which will go into effect across the country on Monday, that would require every citizen to show proof of vaccination. The conman would "border on the ridiculous" were it not for the fact that it was a gesture of enormous gravity" Cirio and Icardi said in a joint statement. The audacious anti-vaxxer has been suspended from his job, Ansa news agency reported.