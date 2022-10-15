Italian Neurosurgeon Removes Brain Tumour In 9-hour Surgery While Patient Plays Saxophone

An Italian neurosurgeon successfully conducted a 9-hour brain surgery whilst his patient played the saxophone, the goal of the surgery was to remove the patient’s brain tumour.

The 35-year-old patient, GZ, was awake during the whole surgery, as per the statement released by the hospital. The brain surgery was performed in Rome’s Paideia International Hospital.

The Paideia International Hospital said in a press release that the brain surgery was performed whilst he was awake because it gives the surgeons real-time feedback about what impact their surgery is having on the patient. The surgery leader and neurosurgeon Dr. Christian Brogna said, “Each brain is unique, as is each person,” referring to the fact that each person’s brain is different and they may respond to surgery differently.

“Awake surgery makes it possible to map with extreme precision during surgery the neuronal networks that underlie the various brain functions such as playing, speaking, moving, remembering, counting,” he added, as per a report from the New York Post.

The neurosurgeon told CBS that the patient’s musical ability was extremely important and the awake surgery allowed surgeons to map which part of his brain is activated when he plays the saxophone, which allowed surgeons to ensure that no damage was caused to that part of the brain.

Awake brain surgeries are not uncommon

Awake brain surgeries aren’t uncommon, the brain is protected by three layers. The outer layer is Dura Mater (tough mother), the mid layer is Arachnoid mater (a web-like layer) and the innermost layer is Pia Mater (pious mother). Once a surgeon desensitises these layers and the scalp using anaesthesia and cuts through them, surgery can be performed on the brain whilst a person plays the saxophone or reads books, as the neurons and glial cells in the brain aren’t sensitive to touch.

In September, an NYTimes report talked about a woman who did not have one whole hemisphere of the brain since birth yet was able to function normally in the world. The human brain in general has two hemispheres which are divided by the central fissure. The two hemispheres use the corpus callosum to communicate with each other. During some cases of epilepsy, neurosurgeons cut the corpus callosum which leads to an absence of communication between the left and right hemispheres.