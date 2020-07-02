Italian Cops Seize drugs Worth 1 Billion Euro; ISIS Origin Of 'world's Largest Drug Bust'

In one of the world’s largest drug busts, the Italian police have confiscated 14 metric tons of amphetamines in Southern Italy. The police have alleged that the drugs have been produced by ISIS as they were marked with the Captagon logo, which distinguishes it as the 'drug of Jihaad'. This is among the largest drug bust in terms of size and the money involved.

Talking about the operation, Guardia di Finanza financial police said that they tracked three suspicious containers to the port of Salerno. Upon investigation, they found 84 million pills inside paper cylinders destined for industrial use. The pills, as per officials, have a market value of EUR1 billion.

Read: Myanmar Destroys Seized Drugs Worth More Than $800 Million

“We weren’t able to see them but we knew it was arriving because of the ongoing investigations we have with Italian organised crime group Camorra. We intercepted phone calls, so we knew what to expect," Commander Domenico Napolitano, head of financial police of Naples said.

According to US’ Drug Enforcement Agency, the Islamic State is known to use these drugs on people of territories it has annexed. Calling Syria the largest producer of the seized drug, Naples polices said that it was known that the ISIS/ Daesh finances terrorist activities in large part with trafficking synthetic drugs manufactured in Syria. They added that this confiscation was evidence of nexus between terrorism groups ad organized criminals.

Read: Pune Customs Seizes Narcotic Drugs Worth Rs 2.10 Crore; Four Detained

Terrorist-criminal nexus

This comes as last week, more than $839 million worth of seized illegal drugs were destroyed in Myanmar to mark the annual International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking - in an area that has long been held to use drug money to finance a long-standing civil divide.

Read: Johnny Depp Admits To Taking Drugs; Refutes Amber Heard's Addiction Allegations In Trial

Read: 2 Held For Supplying Drugs In Delhi

(With inputs from ANI)

Representative Image, credits: Unsplash/@ev