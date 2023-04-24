Italian Tourist Hotspot Bans Selfies, Introduces No-waiting Zones To Ease Traffic Chaos

Tourists would face a huge fine at a popular Italian hotspot for taking selfies as per new rules, reported GB news. Italy's Portofino on the Italian Riviera is one of the most beautiful areas to take pictures. The tourist place has attracted hundreds of thousands of people a year thanks to its pastel-coloured houses, high-end boutiques and seafood restaurants. However, as per the new rule, the local government has now introduced no-waiting zones which would not allow the tourist to stop and will stop from 'lingering' for too long in popular beauty spots. Further, if a tourist is caught with the phone turned face-wards in certain spots then one could be fined up to 275 euros (£242).



No selfies allowed at Italy's Portofino island

According to Mayor of Portofino Matteo Viacava, selfie-takers had been causing "anarchic chaos", including massive traffic jams and blocked streets. Looking at the chaos created, the authorities introduced a rule over the Easter weekend that would remain in place until the holiday season ends in October. Interestingly, the ban has been lifted every day at 6 pm for those who are desperate to snap a photo of themselves in the forbidden zones. Notably, Portofino is not the only place where taking selfies is banned. The railway network across Japan has also been forbidden from the use of selfie sticks for fear that people will touch overhead wiring and electrocute themselves, reported a local Japanese newspaper. While making the tourists aware of the new rule, the new campaign has been featured with a staged video showing a young man being arrested after he was found stumbling along the city's streets. However, hundreds of people have protested against the campaign in support of Britons. The protestors have argued they are not associated with bad behaviour any more than any other nationality. Meanwhile, according to Lanzarote President Dolores Corujo, "the island was being saturated by British tourists and instead wanted to accommodate more higher-quality travellers from mainland Europe", reported The Guardian.

