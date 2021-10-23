Italian Town Considers Honorary Citizenship For Brazil's PM Amid COVID Response Backlash

The authorities in a northern Italian town have been considering conferring the title of honorary citizen to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The officials of the Anguillara Veneta are planning to give Jair Bolsonaro, the title of the honorary citizen as his great-grandfather was born in the town, reported Sputnik. The voting on granting the title of honorary citizen of Anguillara Veneto to Bolsonaro will take place in the town council on Monday, 25 October.

As per the Sputnik report, Vittorio Bolsonaro, the great grandfather of Jair Bolsonaro, was born in Anguillara Veneta on 12 April 1978. He migrated to Brazil at the age of ten, where he changed his surname as per the local pronunciation. Speaking to Sputnik, Luciano Sandona, a member of the regional council of Veneta revealed that they were thinking of honouring Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. However, the proposal of giving the title of honorary citizen to Jair Bolsonaro has received criticism from leftist representatives in the Veneto region.

Alessandro Bisato, the secretary of the regional organisation of the Democratic Party, called the proposal a "senseless insult" and added that the people of the town "do not deserve such stupidity", reported Sputnik. Vanessa Camani, a member of the Veneto regional council from the Democratic Party asserted that the proposal is "unacceptable", adding that the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is a "racist". Luciano Sandona told Sputnik that Bolsonaro has been a "controversial personality", however, he added that the allegations of Camani against Bolsonaro are "exaggerated". He emphasised that giving the title of the honorary citizen to Bolsonaro will relate the president of a large country with Anguillara Veneta town.

Brazil President Bolsonaro denies any wrongdoing

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday, 21 October, asserted that charges recommended by a Senate report against him were "fantasies" that should be ignored, reported AP. The report presented on Wednesday alleged Bolsonaro committed crimes against humanity, among other proposed charges. The report also highlighted Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll, according to AP. It was the Brazilian President's first speech since the release of the report of the Senate committee's investigation that lasted six months.

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)