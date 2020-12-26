Italian Town To Build Statues, Museum To Honour 'Saint' Diego Maradona

As the world continues to commemorate Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona, authorities in Naples are planning to build a museum, commission new statues and dedicate an entire square to the soccer legend. The southern Italian town has already renamed San Paolo Stadium and a train station to honour the footballer who took the city’s Napoli Football club to glory.

Since his death last month, the Italian town has become what many are calling ‘Maradonaland’ with hundreds of people visiting his murals and paying their tribute to the late star. Naples has two murals of the late footballer; the first one was painted by famed artist Mauro Filardi in 1990 to celebrate Napoli’s second Serie A championship. The other mural, completed in 2017 by the street artist Jorit, is a giant blow-up on a building on Taverna del Ferro street in the suburban San Giovanni a Teduccio quarter.

Since his death, hundreds of tourists and fans have flocked to Maradona's murals every day placing flowers, SSC Napoli jerseys, footballs, footballs, jewellery and other memorabilia. Speaking to The Guardian, Luigi Felaco, the head of urban decor in Naples, revealed that the authorites were working on a project to decorate the infront of the murals in the Spanish quarter with plants and benches. In addendum, they were also mulling about renaming the entire square where Filardi's mural is located looking at the influx of fans that the place.

Maradona's death

Last week, a doctor who used to treat legendary footballer Diego Maradona has reportedly come out with a claim that has gone on to shake every football fan to the core. The doctor who had been giving medical advice to the legendary Argentinian footballer for over 30 years went on to say that Maradona's death is "a form of suicide", as per reports. He also went on to claim that the Argentinian was "tired of living".

