Italy: 100-yr-old Woman Candida Uderzo Deemed Fit To Drive, Receives Renewed License

In Italy, at the age of 100, a woman had her driver's license renewed, making her the nation's third centenarian in recent times to be considered able to drive. The Italian woman, Candida Uderzo created headlines as she received her new driving license after passing an eye exam at a driving school in Vicenza's northern region. Uderzo told Corriere della Sera, the Italian daily newspaper, "This renewal makes me happy and will make me feel a little bit freer too," The Guardian reported.

Uderzo went on to say, “I am lucky, I am 100 years old, and being so healthy is a surprise to me too. I never take tablets, just the odd sleeping pill once in a while.” She claims that her vision is so amazing that she can read the newspaper without glasses.

According to The Guardian report, the cheerful centenarian stated that she preferred to be self-sufficient and not rely on her son to drive her about. However, Uderzo's biggest regret in life, she stated, was losing her husband while she was young. “But I decided that staying alive meant enjoying it as much as possible,” she told Corriere. She further added that she began taking long walks with friends to help her cope with sadness. “After retiring I joined a walking group and have not missed an outing since. Every Sunday at 6 am I am ready to go,” she said.

Italy's centenarian population is one of the highest in Europe

In addition to this, as per figures issued in early May by Istat, Italy's centenarian population is one of the highest in Europe, with the number of individuals attaining the milestone age continuing to rise. The country now has 20,456 centenarians, up from 14,456 in 2019.

However, it is uncertain how many people are still driving. Over-80s drivers' licenses must be renewed every two years, and they must produce a medical certificate attesting to their physical and mental fitness.

Apart from this, last year, a man in Sicily who turned 100 welcomed the renewal of his driver's license by purchasing a new vehicle, informing the local newspaper that he had never been in an accident in his life. Last year, as per The Guardian report, another person in Campania who also marked his 100th birthday claimed he had no intention of giving up his car.

