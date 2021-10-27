Italy: 2 Dead As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Sicily; Highest Red Alert Warning Issued

At least two people have died in a rare cyclonic storm that wreaked havoc in Sicily, leaving several parts of the island submerged. Following massive flooding and heavy downpour, town squares and streets have turned into lakes, submerging Catania and its environs. According to the Sicilian Farmers' Association, more than 300mm (11.8in) of rain fell in just a few hours on Sunday, over half the typical amount predicted for the Mediterranean island in a year, Sky News reported.

Heavy rains have caused emergency officials to issue the highest red alert warning for the northern tip of Sicily and Calabria in southern Italy, citing a potential risk of life and property destruction. Sky News reported, according to volunteer rescue workers, a man's body was discovered under a car when severe winds and rain rushed through the town of Gravina, north of Catania.

On Monday, the body of a 67-year-old man was discovered in a citrus orchard not far from where his automobile was hit by surging waves in southwest Catania. His wife has gone missing, according to emergency services, as rescuers battle rapidly deteriorating conditions. A fire department spokesman cautioned that the emergency situation is extremely critical, and it does not appear to be improving.

Cantania's Mayor instructed to close all establishments in the area

All establishments, excluding pharmacies and grocers, have been instructed to close till midnight by Catania mayor Salvo Pogliese, AP reported. According to Italian weather site Ilmeteo.it, the deadly weather system hit when the sea was 8C warmer than typical, peaking between Thursday and Friday. It comes only weeks after Italy received more than 29 inches of rain in less than 12 hours, shattering a European record, with the town of Rossiglione in Genoa, Liguria, among the hardest hit locations.

A low-pressure system in the central Mediterranean has already dumped a lot of rain, and more is predicted in the coming days. In the Calabria area in southwest Italy, 199.6mm of rain has fallen in the last 48 hours. Over the next three days, further heavy showers, thunderstorms, or prolonged periods of rain will deliver another 100-200mm of rain to southwest Italy and Sicily. South-west Italy is under a red rain and thunderstorm warning until Wednesday, and Sicily is under a yellow rain and thunderstorm warning until the end of Thursday.

(Image: AP)