Italy: 60-year-old Woman Prepares 90 Stuffed Olives While Undergoing Brain Surgery

A 60-year-old Italian woman prepared 90 stuffed olives within an hour while undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumour, reported a local media on June 9. According to Italian news portal Ansa, the complex surgery last for two and a half hours during which the tumour was removed from her left temporal lobe, the area that controls language as well as movements of the right side of the body.

While awake neurosurgery in common nowadays but the feat of preparing Ascoli olives was a rare feat since it takes immense concentration and skill. Recently, 53-year-old management consultant Dagmar Turner played the violin while undergoing brain surgery and grabbed headlines across the globe.

Awake neurosurgery live-streamed

Last year, a Dallas hospital even live-streamed a portion of “awake brain surgery” of a woman to fix a problem that caused her to have seizures. Thousands of people watched the surgery of 25-year-old Jenna Schardt live and more than 100k users have watched the video since then.

Throughout the procedure, Schardt was awake and communicating with doctors to help them identify the areas. “When Jenna makes a mistake, it actually helps us! It allows us to ID areas of the brain that we need to leave alone and not touch,” said Methodist Dallas Medical Center. According to the hospital, Schardt allowed them to share her awake brain surgery live on Facebook to educate and raise awareness.

In the video, chief of Neurosurgery Dr Nimesh Patel explained that they had a GPS-like system to find out what are places they should avoid and the places that are safe to go because any small movement can affect her speech. “When she is awake and we stimulate the area and if she is unable to speak during that time we know that it’s a zone we don’t want to enter and try to remove the lesion,” the doctor explained. The hospital said that neuro monitors are specially trained for this procedure to evaluate the speech.

