Video: Austrian Tourist accidentally Breaks Toes Of 200-yr-old Sculpture In Italian Museum

A 50-year-old Austrian tourist accidentally broke the toes off a 200-year-old sculpture at the Italian museum as he lay on the statue to click a selfie, the museum updated in a Facebook Post. Man damaged the 19th-century sculpture by Antonio Canova that portrayed Napoleon’s sister Paolina Bonaparte as Venus Victrix at the Gipsoteca Museum in Possagno, about 50 miles north of Venice, Italy.

“Yesterday an Austrian tourist sat on the sculpture of Paolina Bonaparte causing two toes to break, then quickly moved away from the Museum, without reporting the fact,” the Museum wrote on social media. “A few minutes later our room guards detected the damage and raised the alarm. The emergency situation was immediately declared,” it added. A CCTV footage showed the man leaning on the 200-year-old statue's base and because of his weight, the toes of the sculpture snapped, a local news media reported. The police said that the man 'sprawled over the statue’ that cause the damage. Further damages on the base were yet to be discovered.

Police tracked the man down

With contact information registered in the museum, the police managed to track the tourist down who had visited along with a group. According to a press release by the local Italian media, the man confessed to the crime after he was confronted by the police. The artwork at the Galleria Borghese in Rome was sculpted from 1805 to 1808 and was a rare and expensive artwork. A local media reported the museum officials as saying that the court would decide to press charges as the tourist had admitted to having caused the damage to the piece. It further said that the authorities will look forward to repairing the Neoclassical statue. Commenters on Facebook were astonished at the incident and poured reactions on the museum’s post expressing regret.

