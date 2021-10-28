Italy Bans Anti-homphobia 'Zan Bill' That Would Criminalize Bias Towards LGBTQ+

Italian Parliament has rejected a broad anti-homophobia law, becoming the latest European country to take such a step. Had it been passed, the ‘Zan Bill’ would have made homophobia a criminal offence, similar to racism. Notably, the proposal came amidst rights groups reporting an increase in violence and crime against same-sex couples.

Italy has a bicameral legislature comprising of 315 member Senate and 630 member Chamber of Deputies. On Wednesday, the Senate (upper house) voted by 154 to 131 to block a debate on the law. Opposing the bill, the far-right parties said that the law would sabotage freedom of expression and promote “homosexual propaganda” in schools. On the flip side, proponents of the bill including the country’s foreign minister Luigi Di Maio asserted that it was a “disgrace” that the bill failed. “Gay people will still be discriminated in the country,” Maio said.

“People pushing Italy back in time had won this round "But the country feels otherwise. And that will soon become clear,” Leader of the Social Democrats Enrico Letta told media as reported by DW.

Wednesday’s development has blocked the country's parliament from reopening discussions on the proposed law for the next six months, making it impossible to get it approved before the incumbent legislature expires in 2023. The ant-discrimination bill was passed by the lower house back in 2020.

Increasing pro-LGBTQ protests in Europe

This comes as another European country-Poland saw massive protests to oppose a homophobic law. In one of the largest pride parades in central and eastern Europe dubbed as “The Equality Parade” attendees demonstrated their support for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in the aftermath of Poland and Hungary’s enactment of regressive laws, condemned by all of Europe. According to the reports, the pride march was headed by Warsaw's mayor Rafal Trzaskowski with several liberal politicians showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Similarly, Hungary’s capital Budapest saw hundreds of thousands of demonstrators condemning the policies of Hungary's right-wing government as they flooded the streets with pride banners chanting pro-LGBTQ+ slogans. Citizens expressed angst at the populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government’s laws that ‘stigmatize’ sexual minorities in all of Central European.

Representative Image: AP