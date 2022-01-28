Italy Begins Probe After Job Ad Required Candidates To Give Bathing Suit Pictures: Report

The Italian labour Minister has launched an investigation after a company hiring a female receptionist aged below 30 years asked candidates to include a picture of themselves in a bathing suit along with their documents. The advertisement by the organization had been shared on a number of specialized process websites through a Naples-based safety corporate, reported The Guardian. For the role, the company required a female candidate with age, not more than 30 years who is a fluent English speaker has a "sunny character with an attractive appearance" and owns a car.

The company added that the candidate needs to send a full photo in a "bathing suit or similar" and the job seeker would be getting a €500-a-month. The line was later removed and the advertisement reposted, however, the screenshot went viral on social media received criticism. Chiara Marciani, the labour councillor for Naples, called the advertisement "absurd" and "scandalous". Marciani insisted that keeping the required age for the female candidate under 30 is "absurdly inadequate". Marciani added that the problem of sexism "persists" and they needed to make more efforts to address the issue of gender equality, as per The Guardian report. Marciani highlighted that there are many issues that need attention, especially in Naples where there is a low rate of women employment.

Company acknowledges advertisement being 'inappropriate'

Speaking to the Italian press, the company based in Naples business district admitted that the requirement for a picture in a bathing suit was"inappropriate" and the results of a “mere distraction” by an "inexperienced" employee who had framed the advertisement, as per the news report. Furthermore, the company claimed that the person was unable to understand its policy on gender equality. Italian Minister of Labour and Social Policies Andrea Orlando has ordered inspectors to conduct an investigation into the advertisement.

According to OECD data from 2019, less than half of all working-age Italian women were in jobs, however, the employment was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with women disproportionately impacted by job losses, as per The Guardian report. According to National Labor Inspectorate data in 2020, 37,611 new mothers voluntarily resigned from their job in 2019, La Stampa reported. An increase of around 5% was witnessed in comparison to the previous year. Meanwhile, 13,947 men resigned from their position in 2019.

Image: Unsplash/Representative