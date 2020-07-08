Italy Proposes “sectioning” People Who Refuse Hospital Treatment For Covid-19

After several new outbreaks, Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza has suggested that people who refuse treatment for the coronavirus should be segregated from the rest of the population. According to reports, Italy has also suspended flights from Bangladesh as the country grapples with new coronavirus outbreaks. This move towards forced hospitalisations has been caused by the discovery of a new coronavirus cluster in the northern Veneto region of Italy.

Italy considers forced hospitalisations

As per reports, the origin of new cluster can be traced to a 64-year old who returned from Serbia and developed coronavirus symptoms. He is currently in serious but stable condition. Five other people have tested positive for COVID-19 and almost 90 people have been quarantined after the man attended a funeral and a birthday party which was attended by roughly 100 guests.

According to reports, Heath Minister Roberto Speranza has claimed that he is looking into the legal options towards forcing medical treatment even for those that do not want it. Despite this, he continues to believe that Italians behaved admirably during the coronavirus lockdown because if it was not for their support and cooperation, Italy could not have flattened the curve as much as it has.

Read: Italy: La Scala Theatre Reopens With Social Distancing

Read: Italy PM Says Govt Considering Measures To Support Hard-hit Auto, Tourism Sector

Speranza also added that some coronavirus restrictions were still in place and that those who break isolation protocol face jail time, he added that people arriving in Italy from outside the Schengen area must adhere to a 14-day quarantine period.

Until the recent outbreak, the northern Italian region of Veneto was considered a model for successfully containing the coronavirus. Another cluster was also found in the city of Padua, this time a person returning from Moldova managed to infect 10 people upon his return.

Read: Lunar Eclipse Time In Italy To Experience The Celestial Phenomenon; Read Here

Read: China Virus Cases Stabilise As Italy Sees Drop In Deaths

The deadly coronavirus pandemic began in the city of Wuhan in China late last year. According to the John Hopkins Coronavirus resource centre, 11,797,213 people worldwide have been infected by the coronavirus and the global death toll stand at 543,595. Italy has reported 241,956 positive coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 34,899.

(Representative Image)