In a heartbreaking incident that has shocked a small town in Italy's Lombardy region, a 74-year-old man lost his life after being buried under a massive cascade of parmesan-style hard cheese wheels that fell from a high shelf "like dominoes". The incident occurred on Sunday in the town of Romano di Lombardia, near Bergamo, leaving the community in grief and disbelief.

Giacomo Chiapparini, the victim of the unfortunate accident, was checking on the ripening cheese wheels stored on metal shelves in a warehouse. Tragically, a shelf gave way, setting off a chain reaction that sent thousands of hefty 40kg wheels of grana padano crashing to the ground. According to a report from the Mirror, the sheer weight of the cheese created a perilous situation, trapping Chiapparini beneath the avalanche of dairy products.

Rescue teams worked for 12 hours to locate the victim

Local firefighters and rescue teams sprang into action, facing a daunting task as they meticulously cleared away the mountain of cheese and toppled shelves. The rescue operation was a race against time, with responders working tirelessly for around 12 hours to locate Chiapparini under the sea of cheese wheels.

Antonio Dusi, a firefighter who was part of the rescue team, described the painstaking efforts required to uncover Chiapparini. "We had to move the cheeses and the shelves by hand," Dusi explained. The accident serves as a tragic reminder of the unpredictable hazards that can arise even in the most unexpected places.

The warehouse, which housed a staggering 25,000 wheels of grana padano, was a testament to the popularity of the hard cheese in Italy. Grana padano, similar in taste and texture to parmesan, is a beloved culinary staple that finds its way onto the tables of countless households across the country. The incident has left the community grappling with grief and questions about the safety of storage practices.