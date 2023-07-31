Italy Defence Minister Says Joining China's BRI Was 'improvised And Atrocious' Move

Italy joining China's Belt and Road (BRI) initiative was an "improvised and atrocious" decision, Italian defence minister Guido Crosetto said, according to several reports. Crosetto clarified that Italy had inked the Chinese trade agreements in order to boost Italy's own exports. But such a move made China "a winner," the defence minister claimed. He added that the two nations, however, had witnessed "fruitful results" as a result of the BRI.

Italy first G7 country to join China’s controversial Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2019

Italy joined the BRI in 2019, resisting the pressure from the allies such as Washington and Brussels. It was the first developed economy of the G7 country to join China’s controversial Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Rome.

The two counterparts also inked the global infrastructure-building scheme. China and Italy, in total, signed 29 separate sections of the MoUs to strengthen trade cooperation. The global investment programme aimed at connecting China with Europe far beyond rebuilding the old Silk Road trade route. under the BRI, China has been constructing major infrastructure projects around the world in an attempt to expand its global influence and float Chinese goods to the international market.

"The decision to join the (new) Silk Road was an improvised and atrocious act that boosted China's own exports to Italy without having the same effect on Italian exports to China," Crosetto told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

According to Italian defense minister, Italy now needed to get out of the deal without damaging relations with Beijing. "The issue today is: how to walk back (from the BRI) without damaging relations (with Beijing). Because it is true that China is a competitor, but it is also a partner," Crosetto was quoted as saying. If Beijing became assertive, Italy would withdraw "without producing disasters", the minister noted. The BRI deal between Italy and China is set to automatically renew in March 2024 unless Italy formally withdraws from it by December this year. China's foreign ministry stated previously that China and Italy "should further explore their cooperation potential" under the BRI and "strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation to seek more fruitful cooperation results."