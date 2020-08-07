Italy: Dozens Evacuated Over Risk Of Ice Chunks Falling Off Mont Blanc In Aosta Valley

A picturesque resort in Italy was put on high alert and scores of people were evacuated on Thursday, August 6 over fears of mountain glacier breaking off in huge chunks because of sudden high temperatures in the Alpes.

As per reports, Valerio Segor, Director of the natural risk management service for the Aosta Valley region, said that the massive hovering chunk of the ice from Planpincieux glacier of Mont Blanc is estimated to weigh around 500,000 cubic metres. He added that it is equivalent to the size "a soccer field with 80 metres of ice on it". He was reported to have said at a press conference that any fall would be equivalent to an avalanche and capable of considerable damage.

READ: Fires Rage In Russia, As Country Is Hit By Heatwave

READ: Japan: Heatwave Kills 6, Nearly 3500 People Suffer Health Complications In One Week

Huge ice chunk to detach

According to the international media reports, the experts believe that the sudden rise in temperature could melt down the glacier causing flash floods and landslides which threatens homes and resorts in the picturesque town.

About 75 people, including 15 residents, were evacuated from Aosta Valley on Thursday after the mayor raised an alert the night before. As per the reports, the roads leading to the mountain valley were shut.

Mayor Stefano Miserocchi is reported to have informed that the evacuation was urgent and the situation foresees a high alert in the next 72 hours. As per reports, Segor said that the huge chunk of ice is located about 2,600 to 2,800 metres (about 8,500-9,200 feet) above sea level and is slowly detaching.

Authorities have been able to track the movement of the glaciers through photo and radar monitoring after the high alert was imposed, as reported.

READ: Spain Sets Temperature Records In Heatwave, UK Swelters

READ: Wildfires Spread Amid Russia's Summer Heatwave