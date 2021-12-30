Italy Eases Quarantine Rules Amid Omicron Scare For People Vaccinated With Booster Shots

Amid the rise in cases of COVID-19, authorities in Italy have eased coronavirus quarantine rules and extended the usage of the green pass. According to the new rules, people who have received booster doses of the vaccine need not be quarantined after they came in contact with COVID-19 patients, according to ANI. The decision was taken by the Council of Ministers after a meeting of the committee on COVID-19.

As per the new rule, people who have been vaccinated with two doses of vaccine and if they have been jabbed less than 120 days before meeting the COVID-19 patients are not required to quarantine. In addition, the government has also extended the use of the enhanced green pass. Green pass is the document which shows the vaccination status or recovery from COVID-19, The Italian government has announced that from 10 January, the people need to show the enhanced green pass for using all types of transport.

Italy announces restrictions for New Year holidays

Last week, Italy announced restrictions for Christmas and New Year holidays amid the rising COVID-19 cases. As per the rules, the government prohibited public gatherings for New Year's Eve, according to ANI. The decision was taken after the local authorities had cancelled all public gatherings related to the festivities. Discos and nightclubs have been asked to stay closed until January 31, 2022. The government also reduced the validity of the health green pass certificate from nine months to six months. The time between the second of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose has been reduced to four months.

COVID-19 situation in Italy

According to Worldometer, as on 30 December, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Italy is 5,854,428. The number of people who have died due to COVID-19 is 137,091 and 5,042,472 people have recovered from the virus. According to Italian Health Ministry, 88.91% of the population above the age of 12 have been administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 85.79% of the population over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

