Italy Has Highest Number Of Unofficial Chinese Police Stations, Claims Spanish NGO

A Spanish civil rights group has claimed that Italy has the highest number of Chinese police stations amongst foreign countries. According to Madrid-based Safeguard Defenders, China has 100 police stations abroad and 11 of them are in Italy. These stations exist in other countries such as Canada, Netherlands and Germany as well. Canada has summoned the Chinese ambassador multiple times, asking him to stop the functioning of these police stations.

A report from The Guardian states that Chinese public security authorities were using Milan to conduct surveillance on the Chinese population abroad, especially Chinese dissidents. Milan is not the only place where these Chinese police stations are located. Rome, Venice, Florence, Bolzano and Sicily are some of the other locations in Italy where these police stations are located.

China claims the police centers are assistance centres

China has claimed that these are not police stations but mere assistance centers and their limited goal is helping Chinese nationals with the renewal of passports or some other bureaucratic process. Safeguard Defenders has said that whilst the police stations are not directly operated by Beijing, they do receive guidance from the central government. This ensures that Beijing’s coercive actions are carried out and plausible deniability is maintained as well. The Spanish civil rights group has said that they possess evidence which documents that these police centers are being used to intimidate and threaten overseas Chinese. This includes evidence of people disappearing without a trace.

Campaign director for Safeguard Defenders, Laura Harth, said to The Guardian that, "We monitor Chinese data and in April came across information from the ministry of public information which showed that 210,000 people were persuaded to return in just one year". She added, "The fact that Chinese local authorities have been able to use these stations as pilots in Italy is pretty damning".

The first police station was reportedly set up in Milan back in 2016, as a pilot project. Italy is often described as Europe's weakest link. The reaction of the UK to the news of Chinese police stations was quite different. At least 12 countries have announced investigations into reports of Chinese police stations, but Italy has not. According to Il Foglio newspaper, Italy is one of the few countries that has not launched an investigation.