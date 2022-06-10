Italy: Helicopter With 7 People On Board Disappears From Radar; Search Ops Underway

A helicopter with seven people on board, including four Turkish citizens, has gone missing in northern Italy since Thursday morning. According to a report by Italy News, the helicopter disappeared from the radar after taking off from Capannori Lucca Tassignano airport in Lucca. The helicopter that took off at around 9.30 a.m. was due to make an hour-long journey and was supposed to land at 10.30 a.m. in Treviso. It disappeared from the radar soon after starting its journey.

According to the latest update, the Italian authorities started a search operation for the helicopter on Friday. The report claimed that the helicopter belonged to an Italian hygiene and household cleaning products company and was used to take customers to its factory.

Further, it said that the Turkish nationals are employees of the Eczacibasi company who were in Italy to attend a trade fair. As it was a private flight, the Venetian pilot did not need to file a flight plan. Instead, the pilot merely informed the airport he would not require a stopover in Pavullo Nel Frignano, reported Italy News.

Officials speculate pilot may have land the helicopter in a remote location

Further, the report maintained that it was only when the helicopter company’s technician informed the tower they had had no news from the pilot, and subsequently, the search was initiated. Meanwhile, Giuliano Gelain, a director at the company, told Italian news agency ANSA, that he was “confident” the chopper had not crashed, as it did not send out an emergency signal. He said it might be possible that the pilot landed the helicopter at a remote location.

Image: Pixabay/Representational