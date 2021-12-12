Italy: One Dead, 8 Missing After Building Collapses In Ravanusa Town

At least one person has died and eight others remain missing after a building collapsed in the Italian town of Ravanusa on Sunday morning. According to the Italian fire service, emergency teams have discovered the body of a man as they continued to look for survivors in the rubble. The officials informed that so far, the team has rescued two women as well. The building had collapsed following an explosion caused by a methane gas leak, Italian news agency ANSA said.

“​​#Ravanusa, recovered from under the rubble by #vigilidelfuoco a woman alive. At the moment the toll is two women saved and one man deceased,” fire service Vigili del Fuoco said.

🔴 #Ravanusa (AG), crollo palazzina, segnalate al momento 8 persone disperse. Nell’esplosione coinvolte altre abitazioni, fiamme diffuse, ##vigilidelfuoco al lavoro con squadre #usar e cinofili [#12dicembre 00:30] pic.twitter.com/6Eceyzr6d3 — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) December 11, 2021

Building collapse in Northern Italy killed 3

In June 2019, three people were killed following a collapse of a residential building in a north-eastern Italian town. It was suggested that the explosion in the building was caused by a gas leak after a strong smell of gas at the scene was reported, though local officials stated that no signs of problems with the gas network had yet been found.

(Image: @emergenzavvf/Twitter)