Italy Parliament Re-elects Prez Sergio Mattarella For Second Term, Ending Political Logjam

Ending days political impasse among party leaders over choosing the appropriate head of state, Italian President Sergio Mattarella was reinstated for a second 7-year term on Saturday. 80-year-old Mattarella won in the eighth round of voting when he amassed a minimum of 759 votes needed from eligible 1,009 Grand Elections, the Associated Press reported. The decision came after five days of fruitless balloting in the Italian parliament trying to reach a consensus on potential presidential candidates.

President Mattarella's tenure ends on coming Thursday after which he was supposed to move to a rented apartment in Rome. However, after the seventh round of balloting in the Parliament failed to produce a fruitful election on a presidential candidate, regional governor's and party leaders visited the outgoing President to convince him to reenlist. President Mattarella has earlier stated that he did not wish to run a second round, however, in a brief televised interview later on Saturday, he touted that observing the "grave health, economic and social emergency" Italy was reeling under, he could not allow personal desires envelope his "sense of responsibility."

Italian PM Mario Draghi expressed will to run for President

Meanwhile, there has been constant tension and frustration over the potential presidential candidate for Italy. State premier Mario Draghi, who is currently leading a pandemic unity government, had earlier expressed will to run for the President's role. However, party leaders noted that the situation will call for an early election, thus, further ruffling the political instability for Italy. Draghi hailed Mattarella's victory and dubbed the re-election as "splendid news."

"I am grateful to the President for his choice in accommodating the very strong will of Parliament to re-elect him to a second mandate," Italian PM Mario Draghi said on Saturday, as quoted by AP.

On the other hand, during the fifth-day voting, right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini had lobbied for Italian Senate President Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, to historically make her the first female president of Italy if she voted in. Although, her right-wing past made her ineligible for a center-left coalition. The coalition lawmakers cast blank ballots as a sign of protest, AP reported. She garnered only 382 votes, far less than the minimum of 505 needed for victory. Right-wing League party leader Salvini also supported Mattarella even after in 2019 Salvini suffered the humiliation of witnessing Mattarella turn to former Premier of Italy Giuseppe Conte in a bid to form a government.

Sergio Mattarella reinstated as President

Sergio Mattarella began his career in Parliament in 1983. A Palermo native, Mattarella was an active member of the Catholic social movement faction of the Christian Democrats. He also served as a judge in the Italian constitutional court from 2011 until he was first elected as president on January 31, 2015. During the two-year-long running pandemic, President Mattarella strictly vouched for the nation’s vaccination campaign, which turned to be one of the more successful ones in Europe. It also helped Italy to tread back its economy on track faster than expected. On Saturday, Pope Francis congratulated President Mattarella for his re-election, praising him for his “spirit of generosity” in pandemic times marked by “widespread discomfort and uncertainty.”

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)