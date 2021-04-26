Italy Partially Reopens As Parliament Debates COVID-19 Recovery Plan

Following months of start-stop lockdown restrictions, the Italian economy finally reopened on April 26. While the pandemic hit businesses breathed a sigh of relief, Italian parliamentarians engaged in a robust debate about a €220 billion (US$266 billion) EU-funded recovery plan. The grant comes as a part of the EU’s €750 billion post-coronavirus pandemic recovery fund.

Italy was the first European country to be hit by the COVID pandemic and has since then battled three resurges of the infection. As per the latest tally by Johns Hopkins University, the coastal state has registered over 119,000 deaths since the pandemic first stuck. The infection has also pushed the country’s into the worst recession since World War II with the economy contracting by 8.9 per cent last year. Meanwhile, the vaccination program is gaining pace with more than 17.5 million jabs administered so far in a population of around 60 million, but there are disparities between regions.

'Yellow Zones'

On Monday, the country partially reopened its bars, restaurants, and cinemas and concert halls with the hope to regain normalcy by the coming summer season. According to a health ministry ordinance, a majority of the country’s 20 regions and autonomous provinces have been granted the status of lower risk of ‘yellow zones.’

Meanwhile, on Monday, the country’s PM Mario Draghi is due to formally present the programme he hopes will boost growth by 3.6 per cent points by 2026. His proposal comes ahead of a Friday deadline to submit the package to the EU to get the grant approved. In a statement on April 25, the government said the plan was a "historic intervention" that would repair the damage caused by the pandemic and address "the structural weaknesses" of the Italian economy while putting it on a greener footing.

“There are two words that should guide us in the next days,″ Health Minister Roberto Speranza was quoted as saying AP. ”Trust, because the measures have worked, and prudence. We need to take one step at a time, be gradual and evaluate the evolution day by day.”

(Image Credits: AP)