Italy Planning To Charge Tourists More Than 50 Lakh Rupees For Vandalising Monuments & Art

The culture minister of Italy has proposed a law that would enforce severe fines on individuals who vandalise cultural sites or monuments. The purpose of the fines would be to fund the restoration and cleaning of these sites. The government approved the proposed legislation at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The fines would range from 10,000 euros (more than nine lakh Indian rupees) to 60,000 euros (more than 54 lakh Indian rupees).

With a solid majority in Parliament, Premier Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government is likely to pass and implement the proposed law.

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano revealed that the government had to spend 40,000 euros (nearly $44,000) to clean the 15th-century Palazzo Madama's facade, the Italian Senate's headquarters, after it was defaced. Moreover, a few days ago, activists campaigning for more action on climate change poured black dye into the water of the grand fountain built by Bernini at the base of the Spanish Steps.

“The attacks on monuments and artistic sites produce economic damage to all,″ the minister said in a statement. ”To clean it up, the intervention of highly specialised personnel and the use of very costly machines are needed,″ he said. “Whoever carries out these acts must assume also the financial responsibility,” he stated.

Various incidents of vandalism led to this move

A few days ago, activists poured black dye into the water of a fountain created by the Baroque sculptor Bernini in Rome, Italy. The purpose of this act was to raise awareness and demand action on climate change.

In July 2022, a group of Italian environmental activists glued their hands to the protective glass surrounding Sandro Botticelli's famous painting "Spring" at the Uffizi Galleries in Florence. Fortunately, the painting was not harmed, and the museum credited the installation of the protective glass several years ago for saving the masterpiece.

An incident took place in June 2022, where an American tourist caused damages worth $26,000 with an e-scooter at the Spanish Steps in Rome. The 28-year-old woman threw an electric scooter down the historic Spanish Steps in Rome, causing significant damage. The incident was recorded on camera by a passerby who happened to be filming at that moment. Police eventually caught up with the woman and her unidentified male companion and were initially fined $400, reported UK's Independent.

Just a week before the incident with the electric scooter, a Saudi businessman reportedly drove his Maserati down the Spanish Steps, claiming that he had taken a wrong turn. The act caused significant damage to the historic landmark in Rome.

Back in 2015, Dutch soccer fans had also vandalised the Bernini fountain, leaving behind empty beer bottles floating in the water.