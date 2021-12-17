Italy Plans To Administer COVID Vaccines To Children Under 5 By April 2022

Amid the surge in COVID cases and Omicron fear, the Italian government is planning to administer COVID jabs to children aged under five from next year. The Health Minister of Italy, Andrea Costa, said on Thursday that the COVID vaccine will be made available to the youngest children by the end of March and that he is "hopeful" in this direction, he added. In view of the prevailing COVID pandemic, most countries have started administering COVID vaccines to children, including a small number of those under five years of age.

However, so far, there have been no cases reported of severe illness in children under five, and fatalities in that age group are almost never heard of. Although the COVID vaccines are not effective in stopping the infection from spreading, they do provide some immunity against the transmission, including the new variant of COVID, which is rapidly sweeping the world. According to a report published in the Daily mail, the government believes that vaccinating small children will contribute to stopping the spread of COVID infection to older and more vulnerable age groups, especially among school-going children.

Those countries that have conducted routine vaccination drives for children are also having difficulty reaching the 70% vaccination rate required for immunity. For instance, the UK covered its adult population at a faster rate than most of the countries in Europe, but its overall rate then stopped at around 68 per cent. However, Spain and Portugal have achieved 80 per cent and 90 per cent vaccination rates because they covered their children.

Single jab recommended for 12 to 15-year-olds by UK's top doctors

The UK has recently started offering two doses of the COVID vaccine. Earlier, the country offered only a single dose to children aged 12–15. Whereas, Spain and Portugal have been fully vaccinating all children aged over 13 years and have begun offering two doses to those aged over five, resulting in a better immunization rate against the winter wave of COVID compared to the UK. Meanwhile, the United Nations has also nodded for Pfizer's vaccine to be used in children aged five and above back in November, while some states have also started mandating jabs for those over 12.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative Image)