Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Heard By Prosecutors Over The Handing Of Coronavirus Crisis

In the first legal action against Italy triggered by COVID-19 pandemic, PM Giuseppe Conte was reportedly heard by prosecutors over an inquiry into alleged government negligence. According to an international media outlet, while Conte said that he was ‘not at all worried’ about the questioning, the relatives of the coronavirus victims argued that the virus hotspots should have been isolated earlier. Nearly 50 legal complaints have bee filed at the Bergamo prosecutor’s office by a citizen's group called Noi Denunceremo.

The group which consists of bereaved relatives of COVID-19 victims reportedly said that the two Lombardy towns, Alzano and Nembro, should have been declared ‘red zones’ as soon as the outbreaks were detected there. While the prosecutor is yet to question Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and Health Minister Roberto Speranza, they reportedly aim to determine whether there are grounds for any charges of criminal negligence.

As per reports, Lombardy is where the COVID-19 outbreak first started in Europe and where more than half the victims in Italy died. While being questioned by the prosecutors, the Italian PM reportedly said that ‘all investigations are welcome’. He even added that the citizens have the right to know and the authorities have the right to reply. Furthermore, Conte said that he will conscientiously set out all the facts of which he has knowledge of.

The blame game

While several citizens criticised the Italian PM for underestimating the crisis, Conte, in an interview with an international media outlet, also denied the claims. As the Lombardy region is governed by the right-wing opposition League Party, Conte, who heads a centre-left coalition government, reportedly said that if the region had wanted to, it could have made Alzano and Nembro red zones.

Meanwhile, far-right opposition leader Matteo Salvini, who is the head of League Party, welcomed the investigation and reportedly said that after so many ‘lies and shameful attacks’, justice has been done and those who have made mistakes must pay. However, a centre-left Democratic Party leader rebuked Salvini for using the ‘painful situation’ for propaganda.

