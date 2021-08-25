Italy Prime Minister Announces COVID-19 Vaccination For Evacuated Afghan Citizens

As a humanitarian gesture, Italy, on Wednesday, announced that it is set to administer coronavirus vaccine to the people evacuated from Afghanistan. However, the announcement also clarified that the COVID-19 vaccination will be 'optional' for the evacuees.

Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi, said that his office has already directed the authorities, including the army general in charge of the national vaccination program, to create a blueprint for the administration of vaccination to the Afghan people. Further, he said that the evacuees could receive the vaccine at any location in the country.

Afghan diaspora held an anti-Taliban protest in Rome

Earlier in the day, Italian ministers told legislators that 2,659 Afghans have already reached Italy. Apart from that, nearly 1,100 people have been waiting at Kabul airport for Italian flights. On August 22, Sunday, hundreds of people including Afghan ex-pats from Pashtun, Uzbek, Tajik communities and media persons gathered at Republica Square in the heart of Rome and expressed their solidarity with the Afghan citizens. During the anti-Taliban demonstration, several Afghans came with their families and expressed their anger against Pakistan for backing the Taliban.

The four-hour event witnessed speeches by the society members in solidarity with the Afghan people. Several demonstrators were also seen with "Afghan Lives Matters".

"They have no regard for the Constitution and its provisions, which among other things, establishes that the form of state as a Republic cannot be amended and that the fundamental rights of people can be made more effective but never diminished," said Nadir, who is an Afghan Studies professor in various universities in Italy.

Afghanistan president deserted his countrymen

Nadir quoted Ahmad Shah Massoud, a former Afghan politician and military commander, and reiterated,

"What you do not understand is that by fighting against Taliban, I am fighting for your own freedom. The world should not recognise and normalise their relations with Taliban. No free-thinking Afghan wants to live under the regime of the Taliban. Taliban is not the choice of the public; it is enforced on them and the world is complicit in their helpless situation."

Earlier on August 15, the Taliban declared victory over the already war-torn country after conquering the national capital, Kabul. Subsequently, on the following day, Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country, leaving his people to face the atrocities committed by the Taliban on their own.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)