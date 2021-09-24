Italy Recognises India's Covishield Vaccine After Mandaviya's G20 Health Ministers' Meet

In a major development, the Embassy of India in Italy has informed that the country has recognised India's Covishield COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Indian Embassy, the Covishield vaccine has been recognised after the G-20 Health Ministers' meeting between India's Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and his Italian counterpart Roberto Speranza. In addition, the outcome is also a result of the efforts taken by India's External Affairs Ministry and Italy's Ministry of Health, the Embassy added.

As Italy becomes the latest country to recognise India's Covishield vaccine manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the Embassy also informed that Indian vaccine cardholders are now eligible for a Green Pass to travel to Italy. This comes amid the row with the United Kingdom over the recognition of the Covishield vaccine.

As an outcome of G20Health Ministers' meeting btw Hon'ble @mansukhmandviya & Italian Health Minister @robersperanza coupled with @MEAIndia persistent efforts @MinisteroSalute recognises India's Covishield. Indian vaccine CardHolders are now eligible for GreenPass@SerumInstIndia — India in Italy (@IndiainItaly) September 24, 2021

United Kingdom recognises Covishield; Indian travellers still to quarantine

The United Kingdom on Wednesday revised its travel advisory and accepted Serum Institute of India (SII) manufactured Covishield as an 'approved vaccine'. The UK faced a massive backlash from India after it had repeatedly refused to recognise the India Covishield vaccine. Many asserted that UK's decision reeked of 'vaccine bias' or 'vaccine racism'. Apart from India, several countries were on a similar list. Even so, Indian travellers have been asked to still undergo a mandatory quarantine upon their arrival, despite being fully vaccinated with Covishield.

"Formulations of the 4 listed vaccines such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda qualify as approved vaccines," the advisory said “We are engaging with the government of India to explore how we could expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India,” a British high commission spokesperson said yesterday.

The non-recognition of the Covishield vaccine was also External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, during his meeting with UK's new foreign secretary. Jaishankar had asserted that the non-recognition of Covishield was a discriminating policy and said that the decision impacts the citizens travelling to the United Kingdom.

Image: PTI/Twitter- @robersperanza