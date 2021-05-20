Italy: Remains Of A Submerged Village 'Curon' Found After 7 Decades, See Pictures

In a recent discovery, the remains of a submerged Italian village have been found for the first time in over seven decades. As per Architectural Digest, the village was found at the bottom of Lake Resia, which is a 2.5-square-mile artificial lake near the borders of Austria and Switzerland. Curon has been discovered for the first time in 71 years. At one point in history, Curon used to be home to hundreds of people.

This is when the authorities decided to build a dam and merge two nearby lakes. For the next 70 years, the village remained covered by Lake Resia. As per BBC, locals of the area have been able to spot the final traces of Curon after the lake was temporarily drained. As the water level decreased, the old steps, cellars and walls of the village structure came out to be visible. Various images of the lost village surfaced on the internet. Let’s have a look.

Dopo 71 anni dalla costruzione della diga che ha dato luce al lago di Resia, sono riaffiorati i resti dell’antico villaggio di Curon.



Che strana sensazione camminare in mezzo alle macerie delle case...



Curon così non si era mai vista❤️#curon #lagodiresia #reschensee pic.twitter.com/1XcfsPgEYc — Louise DM 🇮🇹 🌋 (@AvventuraL) May 18, 2021

“71 years after the construction of the dam that gave light to Lake Resia, the remains of the ancient village of Curon have resurfaced. What a strange feeling to walk through the rubble of houses ... Curon had never been seen like this before”, wrote the Twitter user who uploaded the images. Currently, the lake is a popular spot for hikers in summer. Many visit the lake in winter as they are able to walk across the frozen surface to reach the spire.

Fossil remains discovered

In another discovery, archaeologists unearthed the fossil remains of at least nine Neanderthal men in a cave near Rome that were devoured by a hyena, Italy's Culture Ministry said in a statement. Researchers at the Archaeological Superintendency of Latina and the University of Tor Vergata in Rome excavated the fossil fragments, some of which date back to farther than 50,000- 68,000 years. The skeletal remains of Neanderthals were found approximately 100km south-east of the Roman town. Of the total bones discovered at the site, one belongs to a toddler, seven are adult males and one is a female, all of whom are believed to be an estimated 100,000 years old ranging across different years, as per the detailed analysis of the skullcaps and broken jawbones found at the Guattari Cave in the coastal town San Felice Circeo.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@AvventuraL)