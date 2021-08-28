Italy Says 5,000 Rescued In 'Phase 1' As Last Afghanistan Evacuation Flight Reaches Rome

On August 28, Italy’s final evacuation flight for Afghan refugees from the Taliban-controlled nation landed at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport. The Italian Air Force C-130J with 58 Afghan citizens arrived on Saturday morning (local time) in the European country around 17 hours after it departed from Kabul airport including a scheduled stopover. Apart from Afghan evacuees, the last Italian flight included Italy’s consul and a NATO diplomat who also monitored the evacuations at the Kabul airport amid the heightened threat of more terror attacks following Thursday.

Upon the flight’s arrival, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said that the country is ready to work with the United Nations as well as other nations surrounding Afghanistan. He also described the upcoming days as a “more difficult phase” as the August 31 deadline approaches. Maio, in a statement shared on Facebook on Saturday, said, “Phase 1 concludes today, Italy evacuated about 5000 Afghan civilians, we were the first European Union country by number of evacuations. This proves all the commitment and seriousness of our country, of women and men who have done a fair job.”

What’s ‘phase 2’ for Afghan refugees in Italy?

According to the Italian Foreign Minister, ‘phase 2’ for Afghan refugees is the plan that the European nation has in place for the people of Kabul. Maio said, “Now phase 2. starts in the week, the 'Italian plan for the Afghan people' will start, which I explained in the past few days in the Council of Ministers, with the first meeting of the interministerial directing cabin, so as to coordinate the initiatives for the reception and the training of many children and children who arrived in Italy.”

“Meanwhile I have proposed to the Slovenian Presidency to include Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in the next meeting of European Foreign Ministers. We can't leave anything to chance, the risks of terror attacks in Afghanistan are high and the Afghan people should be supported by the entire international community,” he said.

Several other nations have ramped up the evacuation mission with the UK, Canada, Spain among others announcing the end of the repatriations. Thursday’s twin blasts near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, which claimed the lives of at least 95 Afghan citizens and 13 US troops, sent shock waves, especially across the western nations. After US President Joe Biden not only pledged retaliation for the ‘fallen heroes’, the American troops launched an airstrike in Nangahar Province of Afghanistan against ISIS-K terrorist and claims to have “killed the target”. The ISIS-K had claimed the responsibility for August 26 blasts.

