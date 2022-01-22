Italy Seeks UNESCO Heritage Status For Espresso, Says Drink 'element Of National Identity'

Italy claims that espresso coffee is more than just a basic drink and that they will consider the drink for UNESCO designation. As per the reports of the Guardian, agriculture undersecretary Gian Marco Centinaio said that it is a traditional rite and a manifestation of their sociality that differentiates them from the world.

Centinaio also stated that Espresso's candidacy is also a method to commemorate Italy's social connection, which has been stifled by the COVID limitations, according to the Guardian. Previous attempts to have Italian espresso coffee added to the UNESCO list have failed. The agriculture undersecretary expressed confidence that this time the request will be approved by Italy's national UNESCO commission, with the decision coming in the spring.

Drinking espresso gives an opportunity for a conversation

Towards the end of the 19th century, espresso coffee became an intrinsic element of the national identity. Drinking espresso gives an opportunity for a conversation, a chance to chat about politics and football, a chance to complain, or simply a chance to talk about anything. Italian Espresso Institute, which was created in 1998 with the objective of preserving and promoting the original espresso, stated that this industry is worth more than €4 billion (£3.3 billion) each year, with more than 90% of Italians enjoying a cup of coffee every day, usually served in a porcelain cup.

The usage of a recognised coffee blend, certified equipment, and even qualified workers are all part of the exacting criteria for the perfect espresso. The rules of making the coffee suggest that the crema, the lighter foam that rests on top of the black caffeinated brew, must be uniform and persistent for at least 120 seconds from the time the coffee has been delivered without stirring, according to the Guardian. The coffee should be hazel-brown to dark brown.

The price of espresso is skyrocketing

In the meanwhile, in Italy, the price of an espresso is skyrocketing. The price of this popular morning beverage has risen from €1 ($1.13) to €1.10 ($1.25) in several cafés and might reach a new high of €1.50 ($1.70) if ingredient prices continue to grow, according to the Times of London.

