Italy Stares At Another Year Of Severe Drought, After Meagre Rain And Snowfall

Italy is bracing for yet another year of severe drought as its rivers and lakes suffer from a winter of meagre rainfall and snowfall, prompting concerns about the impact on agriculture, hydroelectric power, and access to drinking water. The Po, the country's longest river that feeds several regions in the north and central parts of the country, is already parched, while Lake Garda's water levels are the lowest they have been during winter in 35 years, as per a report from the Guardian. The lack of rain has been particularly noticeable in Venice, where a dearth of precipitation has left the city's canals dry and gondolas stranded.

According to the National Research Council (CNR) of Italy, rainfall in the northern part of the country is down by 40% compared to 2022, and the absence of precipitation since the beginning of 2023 has been significant. Without rainfall in the spring, the situation could be dire for the Po, particularly in the Pavia area where the water level is already three meters below the zero gauge, turning riverbanks into beaches – a phenomenon usually witnessed during the summer.

Climate crisis to blame?

Luca Mercalli, the president of the Italian Meteorological Society, has stated that the situation remains unchanged from 2022 and is still one of deficit. Spring is usually the rainiest period in the Po valley, and scientists hope that the rainfall in April and May will compensate for the dry spell, which is their last hope. However, if there is no spring rain for two consecutive years, it will be unprecedented. The Po also runs through Emilia-Romagna and Veneto, which are crucial agricultural zones in Europe. In addition to the 2022 drought, the valley experienced dry spells in 2007, 2012, and 2017, and scientists attribute their increased frequency to the climate crisis.