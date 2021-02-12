Italy Starts Mass Inoculation With AstraZeneca, Slaps Age Restriction On People 55 & Over

Italy on Thursday commenced a mass vaccination program after receiving the first 250,000 of the Oxford co-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine dosages, last week. Like the rest of the EU countries that restricted the use of AstraZeneca vaccine in the elderly and imposed limitations on jabs distribution, Italy on February 11 slapped restrictions on inoculation for elderly aged over 55 as it started the AstraZeneca vaccination campaign, according to reports. The European country prioritized the essential workers and healthcare staff, as the health ministry overhauled its vaccination plan. Among the vulnerable population aged over 55, or those with co-morbidities, the country administered the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. This included the nursing home staff and older residents, who health officials inoculated in the first five weeks of Italy's vaccination campaign.

Today Italy opened up vaccinations with @AstraZeneca vaccine to inter alia teachers under 55. Great signal that bringing students back to schools and uni campuses is a top priority! Grazie @regionetoscana e @Usltoscsudest ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡¹ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡¹ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡¹ pic.twitter.com/pzKV10xZTZ — Eleonora Rosati (@eLAWnora) February 11, 2021

Italy’s vaccination drive to immunize 24 million people, attracted flak Thursday by the country’s teachers’ union group that criticized the government's decision to inoculate those under 55 with a ‘less safe vaccine’. The group, according to sources of AP, demanded inoculation for younger people with jabs it believes provided better protection. CISL School union, in a statement, demanded that a meeting be fixed with Italy’s government scientific committee and a dialogue must be held prior to inoculating the teachers ahead of schedule. Earlier, last week, the Italian administration hastily approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca after supply for BioNTech and Moderna shrank, and Italy’s pharmaceutical agency gave “preferential use” for AstraZeneca.

[A medical staff member administers a dose of the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine to an over eighty-year-old, in the Santa Maria della Pieta hospital in Rome. Credit: AP]

EU, Italy threaten 'legal consequences'

Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio threatened legal action against Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca for slower deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines than were taking longer than expected for the country to secure the agreed shipment. Earlier, last week, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte condemned the delays in vaccine supplies, saying that it was "unacceptable" and caused a breach of contractual obligations on the firm’s part. This came as European Council President Charles Michel also threatened legal consequences against vaccine manufacturing companies. In a live-streamed address on France's Europe-1 radio, Michel alleged that the vaccine companies were disrespecting signed contracts and making the 70 percent vaccination target for the EU nearly impossible.

