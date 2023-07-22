Italy Starts Removing Lesbian Mothers’ Names From Children’s Birth Certificates

Italy's northern city of Padua this week has started scrapping the names of the non-biological gay mothers from the kids' birth certificates as a part of the crackdown launched to adhere to the “traditional family-first” legislation passed by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Names of at least 33 children of Italian women who had undergone the insemination surgeries overseas, and identified as the mothers of the kids were removed from the birth certificates.

The parents had registered their children during the rule of the centre-left government headed by Sergio Giordani in 2017, according to the reports. As of Thursday, as many as 27 mothers were reportedly scrapped from 27 birth certificates from 2017.

'As if I did not exist..': Lesbian parent narrates ordeal

Since the populist government of Giorgia Meloni came to power, Italy has been adhering to the traditional “mother” and “father” designations on birth certificates. It also stopped registering the names of the children of same-sex parents. Reportedly, the local prosecutors are also systematically altering the birth certificates issued to the lesbian couples in the past where the two were listed as "parents." A lesbian parent named Michela Leidi, 38 told the Daily Mail that after her kid's birth certificate was altered, she “cried for ten days." She and her partner Viola, 35, received a letter informing them that Leidi’s name would be removed from the birth certificate of the couple’s infant named Giulia. Giulia was born to Viola but was being raised by the two women who had registered themselves as the parents on the birth certificate.

“It was as if I did not exist,” Leidi told the outlet, narrating her ordeal.

In Italy, same-sex marriages are not legally recognised, and surrogacy is also illegal. “There is no discrimination against children,” Family Minister Eugenia Roccella told parliament as she tabled a bill last month, saying that the government will give the children of gay and lesbian couples access to school and medical services. The recent move of scrapping names from birth certificates aim to limit the rights of the non-registered parent who are gays and lesbians.

A demonstration was launched by Italy's LGBT campaign group the Rainbow Family Association, to condemn the action. “These birth certificates have not broken any law since they were signed in a legislative vacuum, which now leaves our children in limbo,” the group said in a statement. “We ask that our children are nothing but citizens, fully protected and that our families are not destroyed by the political will of the government to impose a single family model," they demanded. In June, Meloni’s government also approved the legislation to impose a national ban on surrogacy. The violation of the law would incur at least a two-year jail term and more than $1 million in legal fine.